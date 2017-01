"It is with great relief that today I can formally announce the purchase of 21249 for the A1 Locomotive Trust.



The coach has now departed by low loader for Darlington and refurbishment/recertification as the Mainline Support vehicle for 'Tornado'. Rumours had been rife about the purchase of 21249, but due to insurance problems (basically the cost of me getting covered comprehensively with quotes around £30,000, just in case the little darlings trashed them again..), the deal could not be finalised until Friday.



Sales have also been agreed for 34712 and S272. These will be departing from Ruddington very soon. Details will follow on these vehicles when the time comes.



So ends a chapter in my life. Having owned 21249 for the best part of ten years, having 'lent' it back to the Lavender Line after buying it, moved it to Telford, then to Ruddington, been through the trials and ribulations of comprehensive vandalism, and with restoration almost complete, I am sad to see it go, but at least it is going to be back on the mainline.



May I thank all of you out there for your messages of support and encouragement over the past year.



Frank Nicholas

Click to expand...