I have no connection with the Rother Valley Railway but based on conjecture, together with information from their website and blogs, crossing the bypass would appear to be a long term objective. The how will be determined by an engineering report which is yet to be commissioned, awaiting funds. Whatever method is chosen it is likely that the majority of the work will be outside the capabillities of the volunteers and will therefore have to be put out to contract, more expense.



The trusts immediate objectives are a running line and sufficient rolling stock to enable them to run a service. This will provide an income and help to attract further funding.

Click to expand...