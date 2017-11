In response to DisusedBranch I think the best source of information is the books by Eric Tonks specifically The Ironstone Quarries of the Midlands Part VI The Corby Area pub by Runpast publishing under ISBN 1-870754-06-9



A little bit of history might help



The Uglies were a batch of 0-6-0ST ordered by Stewarts and Lloyds for their mining operations when the LMS Harringworth service was replaced by an extension to the internal network shortly after the end of WWII.



At that point the normal fleet had been based on an 1895 design ( MW1316/17 ) that had been perpetrated with minimum changes by both Kitson and RSH but the longer route now under consideration reqwuired a more powerful design.



Prior to the order being placed the Minerals section borrowed HE2411 - one of the original Austerities - from the internal Tubes system and trialled it for a couple of weeks with the driver Percy Horne asked for comments.



The result was the redesign by RSH to include S&L requested features of the faithful MW design that had served S&L so well through the years and the most noticeable feature was the separation of the water tank from the cab sheet - thus leaving a gap between tank and cab sheet - among others and the orders were placed for 7 engines ( RSH 7667 - 7673 S&L 56 - 62 ) followed by a a further loco in 1954 ( RSH 7761 S&L 63 then a final loco ( RSH8050 S&L 64 ) in 1958.



HE2411 was one of 8 Hunslets ( HE 2410 - 2417 ) built in 1941 for a proposed extension to Islip quarry by the S&L Minerals system which was subsequently not developed and although the locos were delivered they were almost immediately sold on with the S&L Tube system retaining HE2411 and the Minerals system retaining HE2417. Shortly after delivery the War Office summoned loco builders to discuss the preparation of an "Austerity" design and Hunslett supplied the drawings for the 550 Class ( I believe ) which was the design used for the latest deliveries.



The War Department liked the design enough to place orders immediately - subject to minor design modifications - that ultimately became the classic War Department "Austerities" whilst the original HE2411 continued its service in Corby Tubeworks where it became part of Operation Pluto ( IIRC ).

