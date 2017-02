When times for a railtour appear on RTT some people are taking these as the official timing for the tour.

I want to make it clear that these are the initial suggested times which are then used as a basis for working out the most acceptable times for all concerned, Tour Organisers, TOCs and NR.

So please remember this and refrain from phoning the tour operator or complaining on here that they will not work, are a load of rubbish, do not give passenger enough time at destination etc etc...

Often as we know, the times are not finalised until a few days before the tickets go out and RTT will then be amended/updated accordingly.

