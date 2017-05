WA Tuplin in his book Saints and Sinners refers to a test run by a Saint light engine on test with various high ranking officials on board including CB Collett. The test was to assess 100 mph running but a much higher maximum was attained and kept secret for years (particularly from Mr Churchward it seems). Collett eventually admitted to "around 120mph" although signal box passing times indicate it was possibly around 135.......



Tuplin theorises that the pole reversing lever may have adjusted itself (at 100mph) and the crew had difficulty in re-adjusting it and/or closing the regulator, presumably these could have been somewhat stiff on a newly overhauled loco; the loco ran away for some distance in other words.



Now I think that there was plenty of scope for inaccuracy in the 135 figure, but reading between the lines, would Collett have played it down by quoting around 120?



Good story isn't it! I can't wait for 2999 to be finished.... (isn't 2999 an odd number to chose? Protytpe 98 became 2998 but prototype 99 became 3100 (2-6-2t) . 2991 would be more logical following on from the former 4-4-2 class members

