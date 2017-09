The HST sets that are coming up to Scotland as I understand it, will be getting reduced to trainsets comprising 4 and 5 coaches. I know, I know, 4 coaches between two power cars, Its beyond daft, dont get me started, the 8 coaches currently used would be more than utilised between Edinburgh and Glasgow to Aberdeen and Inverness. What confuses the **** out of me is that the current 6 car 170 sets from Aberdeen are nearly always full as it is...I really must write to someone to get some answers on this...sorry for the rant...

