An important announcement regarding tickets for the Stanhope Gala - 13 & 14 May. We aren't doing advance tickets by post for this event - BUT you will be able to buy tickets from the shop at Apedale for the event from this weekend. It's a great way to beat the queue on the day. Tickets are just £6 for adults, £3 for children 3-16 and there's a family ticket at £15 (2+2). We've also re-vamped the Access All Areas passes aimed at serious enthusiast photographers - £20 buys you access to the whole site for both days of the event plus the Friday set-up day - including access outside the public hours PLUS unlimited train rides and footplate rides on the locos. Only a limited number of passes are made available, and again these can be bought in the shop beforehand or from the gate on the day.

