Perhaps more accurately this post comes under the "Steam Dreams 2017" heading but a number of trains due to run early next year now state that haulage has been changed to "Stanier Black Five". The Horsted Keynes-Oxford-Worcester train for 18th March is still down for Mayflower, but no others. One would suspect that the 18th March trip will be either cancelled, re-scheduled or allocated to another as yet unconfirmed loco as, reading between the lines, one would assume that Mayflower won't be ready as quickly as we were told.

Click to expand...