5. 1472 Service Day Inspection

Finally, the 1978 standards required that a steam locomotive boiler be inspected, at a minimum, once each 5 calendar years (boiler interior to be inspected after 48 calendar months, within 5 consecutive years; and the boiler exterior to be inspected every 5 years, or, if the locomotive is out of service for at least one full month during that time, after 60 calendar months within 6 consecutive years). This inspection was a major one, requiring the removal of the jacket and lagging to conduct the exterior inspection, and the removal of all flues in the locomotive boiler to conduct a ‘‘minute’’ inspection of the interior of the boiler. FRA is amending this provision by requiring that these inspections be conducted when the locomotive has accrued 1472 service days or when a period not to exceed 15 years has elapsed since the last 1472 service day inspection was performed. These revisions are being made in order to take into account the amount of actual usage a steam locomotive receives. The 15 year maximum, beyond which time a 1472 service day inspection must be conducted, is based on the task force’s recommendations.



FRA is requiring the completion, verification and updating of the locomotive’s FRA Form No. 4, the ‘‘specification card’’ required by § 230.54 of the 1978 standards, as part of the 1472 service day inspection. The updated FRA Form No. 4 must be filed within 1 month after the completion of the 1472 service day inspection. The agency is making clear that the verification and updating of this form as necessary to reflect the current condition of the boiler is required as part of every 1472 service day inspection. This recordkeeping requirement is not actually new, it merely clarifies and makes express what the 1978 standards required. Although the 1978 standards did not expressly require periodic surveying to verify the accuracy of the current form or the updating of any changes thereto, the need to do so was implicit in the requirement of a signed testimonial that all information provided on the form was true and accurate. In addition , the 1978 standards actually required that the FRA Form No. 4 be updated to reflect boiler repairs or changes that might affect the FRA Form No. 4 data. However, because some locomotive owners and/or operators may not understand that the 1978 standards required that the FRA Form No. 4 be kept up-to-date and accurate, this change in language may be perceived by some as imposing new recordkeeping requirements.



FRA has also determined that safety concerns dictate that there be a competency requirement for the person or persons conducting a 1472 service day inspection and for the person or persons surveying the boiler for the purpose of recalculating a FRA Form No. 4. Accordingly, this rule specifically provides that only competent individuals may perform 1472 service day inspections and/or surveys of locomotive boilers in order to evaluate the accuracy of information on the locomotives’ current FRA Form No. 4s.

