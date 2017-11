Does anyone know if GNR1 was steamed after its few weekends of steaming at Loughborough in December 1981? I seem to remember that she was being prepared to go to an international trade show in Hannover or perhaps Hamburg early in 1982. Due to space commitments I haven't kept any magazines back to that period.



The appearances in The Railway Children at Waterloo used a smoke generator for effect and a diesel shunter for motive power.



