It would be great but the triangle at Forres has been almost totally wiped out by housing, also from what I remember the drawings for the proposed grantown station show a wing of the station built over the tracked and blocking it I think. That should tell you how they feel about going any further, though they should just for the brilliant landscape of dava moor, another option is the GNoSR at boat of garden junction ,(a bridge is missing just past boat of garten, but that hasn't stopped them recently! ) plenty of stations intact on that line, plus the attractive whisky heritage. IMO grantown is a good stopping point at least for now