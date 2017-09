In my dirty and unpaid job of making a design for a future mainlineable and usefull and environmementally sound tourist locomotive I have come in doubt.

Cox state that a 9f gives 6.77 tons hammerblow at 5 rps.

It is 40% balanced.

Surging is thus 10.2 tons fore and aft.

At 8.4 rps or 90 mph it is then more than 30 tons plus minus.

Was couplings and crew able to stand that?

