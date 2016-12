I dont know if other railways have this problem with victorian technology. At Hampton Loade doors are all shut and passenger work appears complete and I am just about to give the RA. Two coaches away a head suddenly appears at a window "how do we get out". I walk up turn the handle and open the door - "I didnt know you had to do that". A group of 6 20 somethings troops out. Will we one day need to issue instruction sheets with the tickets on how to use a door handle? We have already had to put instructions on the website explaining how to get a train to stop at the request halts.



That reminds me, gold passes and annual tickets seem to form the majority of regular passengers at the halts. The passengers simply use the railway to go shopping

