1472 said:

The idea of an SVR loco dept thread is a good one - provided it is factual & does not descend into the sort of rubbish and misinformation posted already on the 75069 one by those claiming to "know someone in the know" who are posting misinformation or unecessary personal opinion.



So in that vein I will update re the tender for 7802. If the posts stay sensible further info will be posted where relevant; if they do not then better use of time will be found,



The current tender in use is a 4000 gallon one; a type not normally used for the 78xx class but not without BR precedent as 7808 did operate with one in 1964/5 period. 7814 operated with the similar but slightly lower COLLET 3500 tender around that time.



Whilst this tender remains servicable (no Barry rot here; it came from Swindon full of waste oil!) our group EMF have always felt that the Churchward 3500 type tender is more appropriate for 7802 (and has better visibility for tender 1st running).



We are therefore investigating the availability of reusable parts, patterns for unavailable parts and the cost of the whole exercise. We have limited funds for this and it is not yet a 100% forgone conclusion that we will proceed with the whole thing though some useful parts have already been acquired and some refurbishment of others put in hand.



Earlier posts are correct in the assertion that new frames are required as they differ from the 4000gall tender.



We have already constructed/substantially rebuilt one tender of this type - the one currently behind 7812 - this has new frames/tank etc in fact pretty well all steel sheet and plate on this was new. The other parts also came from atender chassis ex Swindon works.



If anybody knows of GWR tender parts of any sort which are available for purchase or swappinf please pp me.

