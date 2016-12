Just to keep people up to date, 34028 Eddystone will be in traffic today, tomorrow and Thursday, with what is rostered to be a DMU only service on Friday. However, while not on a public train 6695 will be in steam and out and about that day, doing a number of crew training runs.



From Saturday it is the start of our Family Fun Week. While this doesn't sound the sort of thing that would interest enthusiasts, we will have two locomotives in steam each day (80104 on the service train and 6695 doing brake van rides with one of our Queen Mary brake vans around Swanage), while on the Sundays we will have three locos (34028 will also be in steam doing the Sunday Lunch dining trains).



And now, a question. Perhaps given the area that we are situated in, the majority of our visitors are the general public. While we are aware that enthusiasts do visit the railway, and some of the wonderful photographs that have had links put up to them on here show that, the railway doesn't necessarily generate the same enthusiast chatter as other railways do, which given our intense operation, varied locomotive fleet and surrounding area is potentially surprising. From your point of view as an enthusiast, what would you like to see railways, and particularly Swanage, try to do more of? What would be likely to tempt you down to this little corner of Dorset more often, or raise interest in what we do? Constructive criticism is welcomed, as without this no-one can improve, and no railway is in this business alone.



Any responses gratefully appreciated.

