I've been a member of the TVR Society since 1978 and a director on and off for 30 years. The property is owned by the Company, which holds the LRO. Visitor numbers dropped and all the directors and Society members died or got old. The spirit went. The Responsible Person/Chief Engineer was incompetent and his health gradually deteriorated to the point where he could no longer function. When a local businessman turned up and said he could put money into reinvigorating the place, he was jumped at. However a grave mistake was made with the wording of his contract, and he took over running trains. He now behaves as if he actually owns the place. I am trying to put things right but its a tough ask.

