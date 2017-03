The decision has gone down like a lead balloon, to coin a phrase. A lot of us have been left devastated and it has sparked one heck of a debate between members, many of whom seem to have forgotten the difference between the SRPS and the B&KR.



Although some of what has been said is not really publishable to a public forum we are trying to find the silver lining of this cloud (and its a very small silver lining on a rather large cloud!). The sight of industrials on the railway is quite a boring one - yes having one (two at most) can be fun now and then but when our core steam fleet is going to consist of 2 ex-NCB austerities and a Nelson Reid 0-6-0 (also ex-NCB) when the Shire's ticket does run out it does start to become quite demoralising as a working member down there. Hence why we are looking for a new route to try and fund something that is going to re-ignite the passions that have long since burned out in so many people.

