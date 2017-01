To be honest, I wouldn't have thought it would be Western Region, as they have already re-tooled the Castle, 28xx and have introduced the 2884 class, the latter two last year. The Eastern Region has also been fairly well-served of late. However, the Midland seems to have slipped off the radar a bit where Hornby's concerned, as I am unsure as to how good the announced 2P 4-4-0s will be in terms of tooling (they look suspiciously like the old tooling if pictures are anything to go by, with rather over-prominent gap between locomotive and tender), although Bachmann have picked up the baton with their 3F and to a lesser extent, the 7F. That just leaves the Southern out in the cold again. The Beattie Well Tank aside, the Southern Region has not seen a completely new locomotive since 2009 with the introduction of the much-anticipated V class, and even that was announced back in 2008.

