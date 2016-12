It's not the midges you have to worry about (dreadful though they are!) I came away from Beasdale bank in May with not one but three ticks attached to my legs....I just thought they were insect bites with a bit of dried blood on top, the power shower at the b&b removed two, but it wasn't until I was home over 72 hours later that I found out the little black dot I'd just removed from my leg was aliveTrip to the doc's next morning for a couple of strong antibiotics to be on the safe side (NHS recommends that if the tick has been there for more than 24 hours)Been on Beasdale many times and never had that happen, I noticed that in the Lochaber News the other week a doctor was warning people about how to remove ticks.