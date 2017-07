The meanings of words change, otherwise redheads described as "feisty" would be mortified as being described as prone to farting! "Plethora" nowadays has evolved to describe a wide range, and I don't think anyone would describe the scope of newbuilds in the country as being anything other than wide ranging. It seems to me that it is also indicative of a mature and healthy preservation movement that looks to fill in missing gaps in the story.



I fully expect some heritage lines or centres to fail, perhaps because they over-reach themselves or they are mismanaged. I'm actually of the view that we do have more than enough preservation sites and that one or two failures would not be a bad thing, but as long as the weaker sites manage to get enough paying customers or wealthy patrons on side, who am I to deny them their existence? And that, I think, should be the take-home message!

