D140 (46003), Entered Traffic 11/61, Withdrawn 10/78, Broken Up 3/80Holding fifth spot for the shortest service life at 16 years, 11 months is D140 (46003). It would spend the first half of its career predominantly on the old Midland Railway lines being allocated to Nottingham, Toton and Holbeck. In 1971 a major fleet re-organisation occurred and 46003 was part of a batch of class 46 locomotives transferred to Bristol Bath Road as replacements for the then rapidly disappearing diesel-hydraulic fleet on the Western Region. This was followed by a transfer to Laira in November 1972. In the summer of 1978 it suffered a major bogie fire and was sent to Derby Works for evaluation. The result was withdrawal in October 1978 and it was broken up at Derby Works in March 1980.46003 – http://www.flickr.com/photos/pics-by-john/12450694933/ 46003 - https://www.flickr.com/photos/pics-by-john/19631833089/ D1 (44001), Entered Traffic 8/59, Withdrawn 10/76, Broken Up 2/77D6 (44006), Entered Traffic 11/59, Withdrawn 1/77, Broken Up 2/77Holding the sixth and seventh spots for the shortest service life at 17 years, 2 months are two of the Pilot series, the first of the class D1 (44001) Scarfell Pike and D6 (44006) Whernside After a short career as passenger locomotives generally on West Coast Main Line duties in 1962 the ten Pilot series locomotives were allocated to Toton for freight traffic in the East Midlands. From then until withdrawal the Class 44's would be synonymous with Toton, in general only working to the limits of the route knowledge of Toton's goods link drivers and usually on out and back turns. 44001 was the second Peak to be withdrawn and its end came four months later having broken up by Derby Works during February 1977. 44006 was the third Peak to be withdrawn and its end came rather more quickly being broken up by Derby Works also during February 1977.44006 – https://www.flickr.com/photos/pics-by-john/22928339783/ To be continued.