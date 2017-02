I see West Coast are advertising this to Shrewsbury outward via Chester with the climb up Gresford bank. This is the sort of trip I would be on in previous circumstances with a local pick up and interesting route. However not being able to smell the smoke up Gresford from an open droplight or even, heaven forbid take a snap of the semaphores approaching Shrewsbury it will be the lineside instead.

A pity as an 11.37 start from Wigan is exceptionally civilised. Not sure what the steam mileage is from Preston but the West Coast blurb describes it not quite precisely as....... 'nearly a few hundred miles.'

