Historically, the Llanbadarn Straight has always been cleared to provide access to the buildings along that section of the line, such as the original pump house. The pump house is a very important feature to the heritage of the railway as it was once used to pump water from two bore holes in ground to what is now Aberystwyth mainline Station. The pump house provided one of main reasons to start the clearance, in hope that once the straight was cleared the views of this historical feature would be greatly improved. This would then make the structure more visible to the visitors that come to visit the Vale of Rheidol Railway, showing them a little bit of history along the way. There is now hope to re-establish the pump house back to working conditions within a few years.

