Standing at the stop blocks at Kiddy the other week, passengers streaming off the train, we are approached for photographs of the kids on the footplate and happily comply. We also let the big boys and girls on. None stop long.



One chap arrives and asks the usual question, grinning, "I bet you're hot on there, aren't you?" He is in blue vest, shorts and trainers, clearly a gym bunny and proud of it, in his 30s.



It is 29 degrees C, about 85 degrees in real money and we are on 34027, "Taw Valley." One of my mates had had a thermometer a couple of days earlier, which had hit 48 degrees C, about 118 degrees F, in the cab on a similar day.



So, I say, "Come on up," and he does. He gets two steps into the cab, just past the driver's seat and gasps, "Bloody hell, this is seriously hot. How do you stand it?" "and how do you shovel coal?"



I open the butterfly doors, exposing our 44 sq. ft. fire and say, "Through these," watching him recoil from the radiance, "Oh, and by the way...this is hot!" before taking pity on him and closing the doors.



Clearly chastened, he says, "Respect, lads. I couldn't stand this. It's obviously a young man's game," then, looking at me, says, "I take it you're the driver, how old are you?" I say, "Yes, I am, but I've just fired a return trip, and I'm 66."



Another satisfied/mystified customer.

