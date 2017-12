Initial details are here , unfortunately only in German, but nonetheless quite obvious.The route used will be Koblenz - Trier - Saarbrücken, and on 30th April only; Trier - Koblenz - Brohl, with a trip up the metre-gauge Brohltalbahn to Engeln .Excerpt from www.drehscheibe-online.de (oder = or)The brochure says 9 locos, presumably this includes the metre-gauge loco on the Brohltalbahn , and whilst the original steam loco from this line is now serviceable, normally only diesels are allowed on the steep section from Oberzissen to Engeln.