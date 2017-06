Afternoon FolksI was having a flick through an old copy of the railway magazine last night & got to thinking - with the exception of the GWR autotrain that was apparently trialled on the brentford branch (according to wikipedia). Werre there any other attempts at the push/pull concept?A couple of other things that came to mind were:Steam Multiple Units (SMUs as I thought they could've maybe been called). The closest thing to a steam multiple unit I can think of is the steam railmotor that worked the looe specials. With more research & development etc, could the concept possibly have gone further??? The autotrains were kind of multiple units in a weird way as they had the loco sandwiched between 2 trailers.