"Per today's Trains Magazine's News Wire: citing the Southern California Chapter of the RLHS's September newsletter, in exchange for Big Boy 4014, the Chapter will receive a former Missouri Pacific SD40-2, former Rock Island bay window caboose no. 24568 (used by the steam crew until recently), "the proceeds of an excursion operated in Southern California with No. 4014 once it is restored" and two plaques will be attached to its tender acknowledging the Chapter's role in preserving 4014".

Info on the deal that was agreed to allow 4014 to go back to UP .