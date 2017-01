One missing vehicle that has interested/intrigued me is Bulleid Brake Composite S6713S.



Back in the early 1990s a friend of mine on the Mid Hants showed me pictures he had taken of this coach post withdrawal circa 1979 where it was being used to house a model railway and a collection of railwayana by a gentlemen on his farm in south Wales.



The photos I saw were of a shallow vented Bulleid BCK which had the set number 75 (if I recall correctly) still visible on the brake end (which would indicate 6713) the interior had a two or three of third class compartments removed to house the model railway and the one first class compartments had the seats removed and bookshelfs added, the other was as withdrawn. the Brake compartment had various totems/signs attached to the t&g boarding.



The coach was partially covered and backed into/onto a farm outbuilding where entry was gained via the corridor connection and was seemingly well looked after, I wonder if it still survives and would love to see it rediscovered!

