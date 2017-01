From the VULCAN e-mail newsletter.





INITIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



Salute to the V-Force

– a major tour planned for late June.



A few months ago, the Secretary of the British Aviation Preservation Council (BAPC), Brian Dixon, approached Trust Chief Executive, Dr Robert Pleming with an idea. He proposed that XH558 should visit all the surviving Vulcans in the UK and if possible perform a short display during our final year of flying as a special "goodbye". He also suggested that each of these Museums could also get involved by holding special events or talks in the week leading up to this final tribute. At the time, like us, he didn’t know that our final year of flight would be 2015.



We liked the idea and gave it a lot of thought; “Salute to the V-Force” was born.



Over the weekend of 27 and 28 June, XH558 will indeed overfly every complete Vulcan, Victor and Valiant in the UK. These two special flights will pay tribute to the unique and revolutionary group of aircraft that formed Britain’s nuclear deterrent for many years.



It will allow us to display XH558 to a wider audience than usual – we will have never completed so many displays in a single weekend before – and working in partnership with the BAPC, the story of the V-Force can be told at each location by the Museums involved.



There will be seventeen sites overflown during the tour, with a small display at many of them. If not a display, there will certainly be flypasts and steep-climb-outs as possible at each. We hope to include the RAF Museum at Hendon, but this will clearly require special permission from the CAA due to the built-up area of the location, which we are hopeful of obtaining.



Given the distances involved, the tour will be split into two separate sorties, one covering a northerly route, then another with a southerly route, if possible both completed over the one weekend, reserved as Saturday June 27th and Sunday June 28th. We are pressing ahead with this earlier in the season, so we can hopefully do another major tour based on national landmarks later in the season.



Here is a list of the remaining complete (UK based) V-Force airframes with their locations in North to South geographical order.



15 Vulcans

EAST FORTUNE

CARLISLE

SUNDERLAND

DONCASTER

WOODFORD

WADDINGTON

NEWARK

COSFORD

EAST MIDLANDS

NORWICH

COVENTRY

WELLESBOURNE

DUXFORD

HENDON

SOUTHEND

4 Victors

ELVINGTON

COSFORD

BRUNTINGTHORPE

MARHAM



1 Valiant

COSFORD





We will be involving all of the Museums and associations at each location with major publicity and all have been very supportive of our idea. We even hope to engage those associations and supporters who look after the few V-Force airframes that sit in the USA and Canada!

