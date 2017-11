S 17/5/97



35028 & 34027

0918 Waterloo - Basingstoke - 1057-11W22 Andover - Dean - 12/02 Romsey - 12L37 Eastleigh

35028

1247 Eastleigh - Bournemouth - 1400 Poole # - one loco each way

34027 }

1846 Poole - Bournemouth - 1958 Southampton



34027 & 35028

2033 Southampton - Winchester - Basingstoke - Waterloo 2232 [Pilot loco detached at Clapham Jn, then followed train into Waterloo to haul ECS to Clapham Yard.]



{34027 hit by lump of concrete near Wimbledon, 30 late from Andover, boiler cladding and lubricator damaged. Following train , 1035 W’loo - Exe St.D, 18’L ex Andover. At Eastleigh 34027 to depot for repair, train forward 50’ late worked by 35028 - duties swapped for rest of day. 34027 worked L//E to Poole after repair, spare lubricator borrowed from MHR. Train on time from Poole, Southampton dep 10’ early, 28’ early from Woking ! Some consequential delays to SWT services.}