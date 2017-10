Excellent news, they've even provided a full route description:



The trip is a circular route starting in Lancaster and picking up passengers in Carnforth (famous as the outdoor location for the film 'Brief Encounter'. The train heads east along the Keer Valley crossing the Lune Valley and into the hills towards Wennington. From here we travel along the edge of the Forest of Bowland and through the unmanned Bentham Station. Continuing easterly we head for Clapham, through dramatic scenery with the Yorkshire Dales to the north and the Forest of Bowland to the south we continue up through the Valley of the River Wenning before heading south to Giggleswick and down to Settle Junction. Following along the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park we arrive at Hellifield before turning to head along the Ribble Valley and on to Clitheroe.



From Clitheroe we continue south across the 48 arch viaduct at Whalley towards Blackburn. Leaving Blackburn on a westerly route we head along open countryside through Cheery Tree, Farrington Curve and Bamber Bridge and on to Preston. From Preston we head for Lancaster then on round past Morcambe Bay to Carnforth."

