For me, it's undoubtedly what if the Fife Coast Railway (At least between Leven and Crail) had become a preserved railway. If you remember John Cameron acquired Lochty Farm to run No. 9 in 1967, but what if he had decided that year to take a chance and take over part of the FCR instead of Lochty starting at Anstruther and heading towards Leven. Could you imagine today if No.9 and the K4 working over the route today? It is to me the greatest heritage railway that Scotland never had in my opinion, but it does bring up the interesting question of how much would railway preservation in Scotland would've changed if it had started off earlier.



Another interesting one to add is that the SRPS before going to Bo'ness had their hearts set on the Alloa to Dollar line and BR were more than happy to hand it all over in take after it closed in 1973 but it was cancelled when the local council didn't see the potential of a steam railway in the area. A real big shame that as it is a very pretty area to have a tourist line, but bottom line if you had a Fife Coast and Dollar heritage railways established in the 70's, it's all intriguing to think what could've been. In fact I could make a list of a alternate timeline of railway heritage in Scotland alone.

