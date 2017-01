Hi Guys.



After the NYMR had thrirS160 restored at Olesnice, a pile of bits from a second S160, was left as the NYMR has expressed an interest in a second loco, but this never happened. This engine laid around the worksfor years.



But then Ian bought a large collection of S160 bits from Hungary, I sent Ian the set of frames and boiler from the scrap S160 in Poland, and S160 cylinder blocks from two other scrap locos. I think I sent him a tender frame also, as I recall him saying in an email it had a GWR pattern hand brake fitted! So where is this engine now?



Another mystery?

