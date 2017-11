Seeing as the WHHR has locos and rolling stock but nowhere much to run them (still no Russell on the WHR!), and the Blaenau Ffestiniog and Trawsfynnyd is working on a trackbed with no rolling stock ....You see where I'm going here? A quick conversion to 600mm (or more fun dual gauge), then lo and behold problems solved.Anyone think this could be a serious possibility?