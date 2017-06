I have the revised plan and provisional times on the website. http://www.vintagetrains.co.uk/whistling-ghost-v-saturday-17th-june/ This train was sold out, but with the revised station stops, we expect to loose some passengers. If you want to come with for a sprint along Brunel's Billiard Table, please go ahead and book.Incidentally, the Duchess will be connected to the Water Carrier so only one water stop planned in each direction.