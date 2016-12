Wake up and keep up at the back!! You know what it's like in this life, say one thing slighlty out of line and you stand a chance of being strapped to an engine block and verbally vilified!!It was interesting to see the loadings throughout the day (viewed from the lineside), with all the Class 40 trains appearing to be better filled than the others, particularly the visiting D213. I think the Hymek fest argument stands up, but personally would prefer a mixed hydraulic fest.