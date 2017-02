Over the past 6 years I have hired several locomotives. This has included long conversations with owners/groups and signing a contract which says don't break it, or wear it out, if you do, your paying.

When the locomotives have arrived I've been very disappointed at their poor condition.

Some serious faults which mean failing the locomotive before it's even been steamed.



What's been anyone else experience?



I have had other locomotives arrive and they have been in good condition.

