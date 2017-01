On the Bluebell:



In traffic

BR Std 5 73082 "Camelot"

SR S15 847

SR Q 541

SECR H 263

SECR C 592 (will go out of traffic in mid May, but is currently operational - see it while you can!)

SECR P 323 "Bluebell"

SECR P 178

Fletcher Jennings 3 "Captain Baxter"



Coming in to traffic during the first half of the year:



SECR O1 65



80151 and 34059 are possibilities for the second half of the year but probably don't meet your "speculation" clause.



Tom

Click to expand...