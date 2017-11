Exactly so. Outside valve gear driving the inside valves couldn't be fitted to the GWR 4 cylinder locomotives without either a very major redesign or accepting inaccurate events on the inside cylinders with expansion of the rods. Mechanically the inside gear was in many ways a more elegant solution. With the two cylinder locomotives its argued that there are advantages too, for example easy access to the rods without valve gear in the way.



Gibson... what he has to say is always interesting, but some of his conclusions, especially his ideas about what ought to have been built, simply don't add up.



However I suspect one reason for not changing was that with the GWR working practices of the time there was very little in the way of savings to be made.

